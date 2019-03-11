KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of KLA-Tencor worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 69,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock worth $727,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

