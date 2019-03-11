Kinder Morgan (KMI) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 5674428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Specifically, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 19,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $359,114.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,711,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,812,035.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,519,112 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

