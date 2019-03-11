Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,832,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,832,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,715,000 after purchasing an additional 911,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,494,000 after purchasing an additional 563,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $48.71 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/kepos-capital-lp-takes-position-in-bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt.html.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.