Kepos Capital LP Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $427.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.01 and a 1 year high of $445.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $8,547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mervin Dunn sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.28, for a total transaction of $3,866,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,191 shares of company stock valued at $26,101,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

