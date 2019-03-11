Kellogg (K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 2,280,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $28,689,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.