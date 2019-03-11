Kalos Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $112.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/kalos-management-inc-sells-382-shares-of-ishares-jp-morgan-usd-emerging-markets-bond-etf-emb.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.