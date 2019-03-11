Kalos Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Stock

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,205,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $51.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
