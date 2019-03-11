Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.90 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

