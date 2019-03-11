Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report report published on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 357 ($4.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.17 ($5.32).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 416 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £553,500 ($723,245.79). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 32,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £118,263.60 ($154,532.34).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

