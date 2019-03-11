JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BBA Aviation (BBA) Price Target to GBX 338

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBA. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (down from GBX 370 ($4.83)) on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BBA Aviation to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

Shares of LON BBA opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 370.40 ($4.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 8,363 shares of BBA Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,903.94 ($26,008.02).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

