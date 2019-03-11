Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stake Raised by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,288 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 797.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 185,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,237 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,957. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stake Raised by Wafra Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-stake-raised-by-wafra-inc.html.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.