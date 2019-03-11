JCSD Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,410,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,765.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

