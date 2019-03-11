JCSD Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,800 SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 3.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.35.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $239.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JCSD Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,800 SVB Financial Group (SIVB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/jcsd-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-25800-svb-financial-group-sivb.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.