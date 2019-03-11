Jabil Inc (JBL) Holdings Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,766. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

