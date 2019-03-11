J Alexanders (JAX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.23 million.

NYSE:JAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. 35,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,544. J Alexanders has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAX. ValuEngine lowered shares of J Alexanders from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J Alexanders stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of J Alexanders worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

