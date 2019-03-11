J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on JAX shares. ValuEngine lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Alexanders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. J Alexanders has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.68.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

