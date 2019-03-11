Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $9.20 on Friday. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

