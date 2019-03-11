Isoenergy (ISO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.57

Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 33200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties primarily in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Radio project; a 100% interest in the Thorburn Lake project; a 100% interest, in each of the Madison, 2Z, Carlson Creek, and North Thorburn properties; a 100% interest in the Geiger property; and a 100% interest in the Fox, East Rim, Full Moon, and Whitewater properties located in Saskatchewan, as well as a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake property located in Nunavut.

