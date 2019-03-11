iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $155.94 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

