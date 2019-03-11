iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $213.13 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

