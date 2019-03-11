iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,357 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

