Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VEON (VEON)

VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2019 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

3/1/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/28/2019 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/15/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/15/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/9/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/7/2019 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2019 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/16/2019 – VEON was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.80 price target on the stock.

1/15/2019 – VEON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

VEON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 185,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,651. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

