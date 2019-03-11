Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB):

3/5/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/27/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/5/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank's commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. "

1/24/2019 – Farmers National Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/15/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2019 – Farmers National Banc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.24 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $395.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 8,100 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $98,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,255.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 9,554 shares of company stock worth $117,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

