Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Worldpay (WP)

3/4/2019 – Worldpay was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.35 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2019 – Worldpay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldpay, Inc. is a payment provider to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. Worldpay Inc., formerly known as Vantiv Inc., is based in LONDON. “

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/27/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

2/26/2019 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We maintain our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $105 on WP*. Worldpay reported results slightly above expectations. 2019 guidance was issued, slightly below expectations. We look to the call to provide further merger updates, performance in the high growth channels, including eCommerce, margin profile, and recent Merchant signing activity/ramps. WP is trading +3% in premarket trading.””

2/25/2019 – Worldpay had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Worldpay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Worldpay is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2019 – Worldpay was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2019 – Worldpay had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.46. 2,052,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Worldpay’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Worldpay by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

