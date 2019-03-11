Integumen (SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.06

Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03), with a volume of 17177166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02).

About Integumen (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

