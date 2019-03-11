Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) has been given a $4.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

INSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $11.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.40 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INSY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.30. Insys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 545,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 256,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

