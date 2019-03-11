Insider Selling: Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Director David Schreiber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,405 shares in the company, valued at $137,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VRML stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 761,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,221. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vermillion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vermillion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermillion by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermillion by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vermillion by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vermillion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
