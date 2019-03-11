Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (GPN) CEO Sells $21,712,156.55 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GPN opened at $130.32 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,343,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 43.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after acquiring an additional 655,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
