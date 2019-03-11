Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (GPN) CEO Sells $21,712,156.55 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GPN opened at $130.32 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,343,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 43.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after acquiring an additional 655,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (GPN) CEO Sells $21,712,156.55 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/insider-selling-global-payments-inc-gpn-ceo-sells-21712156-55-in-stock.html.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.