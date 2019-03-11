Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Director Sells 970 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 438,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,581. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

