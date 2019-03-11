Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (ENZL)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET accounts for about 1.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. AXA increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,702,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET has a 12-month low of $800.00 and a 12-month high of $935.00.

