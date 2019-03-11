ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.76. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 1521487 shares changing hands.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4974 per share. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Down to $11.76” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/ing-groep-ing-shares-gap-down-to-11-76.html.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.