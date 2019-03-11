ING Groep (ING) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.76. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 1521487 shares changing hands.
ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4974 per share. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
