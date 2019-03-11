Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 1442204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Imperial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Imperial Metals (III) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.48” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/imperial-metals-iii-hits-new-52-week-high-at-3-48.html.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.