Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,179.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $162,796.00 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,606 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

