Ibex Investors LLC Has $835,000 Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 31.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $580.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

