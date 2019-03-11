Ibex Investors LLC Acquires 13,088 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Silica worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 699,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,005,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.46 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $984.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $357.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,821.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ibex Investors LLC Acquires 13,088 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/ibex-investors-llc-acquires-13088-shares-of-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca.html.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.