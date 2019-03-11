Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €69.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.52 ($86.65).

BOSS opened at €61.54 ($71.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 12-month high of €81.40 ($94.65).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

