Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 41,489 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,489 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Cannae worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after buying an additional 271,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $22.39 on Monday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/hudson-bay-capital-management-lp-sells-41489-shares-of-cannae-holdings-inc-cnne.html.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.