Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 77,037 TAL Education Group (TAL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,238,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,253,000 after purchasing an additional 629,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,102,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.06. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a $32.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

