Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.78 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 383.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

