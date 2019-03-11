Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,764 S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 71.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $350,570.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

