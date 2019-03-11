Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $238,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $83,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $369,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,781 shares of company stock worth $21,257,367 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Summit Insights raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

