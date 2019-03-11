Hudbay Minerals (HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.47.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,115. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.469999985693349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.