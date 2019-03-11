HSBC Upgrades Rowan Companies (RDC) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.37 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rowan Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rowan Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.24.

NYSE:RDC opened at $11.01 on Friday. Rowan Companies has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth about $93,218,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,296,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 99.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 817,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 407,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 125,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

