HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday.

GNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Genus to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,475 ($32.34) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,254 ($29.45) on Monday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.