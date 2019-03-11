HSBC Raises Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,675

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target boosted by HSBC from GBX 4,650 ($60.76) to GBX 4,675 ($61.09) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,190 ($67.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,730 ($48.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,245.15 ($55.47).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,120 ($53.84) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

