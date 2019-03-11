Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Loews worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Loews by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter L. Harris sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $39,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,230.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $546,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

