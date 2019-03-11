Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,028,435.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,599. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSS opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

