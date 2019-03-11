Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. 17,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

