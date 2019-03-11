Highwoods Properties (HIW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods recently announced that it will write off lease incentives and rent receivable owing to operations discontinuance of its tenant, Laser Spine Institute, at its Avion Park facility. These write-offs will impact the company’s first-quarter and 2019 results. In fact, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Further, its shares have declined over the past month. Although Highwoods efforts to sell non-core assets are strategic for long-term growth, the earnings dilution from these dispositions are expected to weigh on its near-term performance. Further, an extensive development pipeline exposes Highwoods to operational risks such as higher development cost. Moreover, geographic concentration of its assets makes the company’s results susceptible to the general economic conditions of these regions.”

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.