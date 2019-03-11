HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,070,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 116,959 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 677.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period.

RYE opened at $47.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

